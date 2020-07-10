After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

An Associated Press analysis of federal data has found that the U.S. Roman Catholic Church and affiliated groups received federal aid worth at least $1.4 billion under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The church was able to maximize its take after lobbying for a rule change that gave all religious institutions preferential treatment. Faith leaders persuaded the Trump administration to free them from a rule that typically disqualifies an applicant with more than 500 workers. Without this break, many Catholic dioceses would have been ineligible for the paycheck program's forgivable loans.

Many millions of loan dollars are going to pay salaries and other expenses in dioceses that recently paid huge financial settlements to victims of clergy sexual abuse.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)