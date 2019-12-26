After successful start, Vermont program seeking more new residents

Vermont is getting ready to accept applications from people seeking up to $7,500 in reimbursement if they move to the state and get a qualifying job.

The New Worker Relocation Grant Program launches Jan. 1.

It replaces an expiring program that paid people up to $10,000 if they moved to Vermont while working remotely for an out-of-state company.

As of last week, this year's program had brought a total of 359 people, including family members, to Vermont.

Vermont is one of a number of states, including Maine, using a variety of programs to attract new residents.

