After worst week in pandemic deaths, NY sees signs of hope

There are some signs of hope that the coronavirus infection rate is plateauing in New York. But the state is still wrapping up its worst week in deaths so far since the outbreak began.

Officials announced Sunday that the daily death toll for the state topped 700 for the sixth straight day.

Meantime, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo remained at odds over the mayor’s plan to close city schools.

