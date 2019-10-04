VTrans adding safety enhancements to I-89 troublespot

Vermont Agency of Transportation officials say they are adding safety enhancements to a workzone on Interstate 89 in Colchester that has been the site of two tractor-trailer crashes over the past week.

The crashes happened during the early morning hours when it was dark. In each case a tractor-trailer struck temporary barriers lining the interstate between exits 16 and 17.

Seeing the similarities, VTrans and the Vermont State Police conducted a safety audit this week. The improvements will mean additional light towers behind the guardrails in an effort to avoid glare for oncoming traffic. Blinking lights will also be added to the barrels for the merging locations near the end of the barrier to make it more visible.

While there have been two crashes in the construction zone since Sunday, there have actually been a total of 11 along that stretch of highway since crews started working in April.

They expect this work zone traffic pattern to remain in place for two more weeks.