Ages of deer taken by hunters available on state website

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says hunters who submitted a tooth from a deer they killed last year can now see how old that animal was on the department's website.

Hunter were asked to provide a middle incisor tooth from the animal to a reporting station as the state collects biological data on the deer population.

Hunters provided nearly 3,000 teeth from bucks. Biologists also examined 915 deer at reporting stations during the youth and rifle seasons.

The oldest deer - a 20-year doe - was taken by a youth hunter in Braintree. The oldest buck at 12 years was shot in Ferrisburgh. The state says that buck is among its oldest documented in Vermont, along with three bucks taken in 2016 and 2017.

