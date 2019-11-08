Agreement reached in Coventry Landfill

The expansion will move ahead for Vermont's only landfill, but there's now a compromise for people who are worried about it.

The Coventry Landfill and Waste Management organizations reached an agreement with an environmental group.

That group withdrew its appeal on the 51-acre expansion of the landfill, and the waste service management agreed to enhance odor controls and prevent contamination of the lake.

The company agreed it will not dispose of any fluids there or to the Vermont Sewage Treatment Facility.