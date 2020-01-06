'Agripublicans' announce candidacies for Vermont offices

This year, Vermonters will once again take to the polls and cast their ballots for governor. They'll also elect a variety of other positions, such as the secretary of state and the state auditor.

Republican John Klar announced his candidacy this past fall, challenging incumbent Gov. Phil Scott.

Monday, Klar introduced several others running under the "agripublican" banner.

Brooke Paige will challenge Jim Condos for the secretary of state's office, while Dana Colson will challenge David Zuckerman for the lieutenant governor's office. Additionally, Alice Flanders will challenge Doug Hoffer for the auditor's office.

Klar and the other candidates say their priorities are addressing state pension deficits, reducing taxes and continuing the fight against the opioid crisis.

"Everyone sitting here has not been in office before. That's not a negative; that's a positive. We see where career politicians have gotten us. We're going to do what we say we're going to do. When we ask you to give us a chance and look at what we're saying, it's time for true change in Vermont," Klar said.

So far in the 2020 race, Klar has joined Democrat Rebecca Holcombe as Governor Scott's only competition.

Scott has not formally announced his re-election bid, saying he "isn't thinking about campaigning right now."