Air Force announces Pease AFB health study amid concerns about cancer

Officials at an Air National Guard base in New Hampshire say the Air Force will conduct a study amid concerns about exposure to carcinogens at the base.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Sunday that the occupation health study will take place at the Pease Air National Guard Base and will be conducted with assistance from the Air National Guard surgeon general.

The study plans to examine personnel records of service members that were assigned to the base between January 1970 and December 2019 in order to determine if there was a higher incidence of cancer among those who were assigned to the guard base and the former Pease Air Force base.

