The U.S. Air Force says it will not update an assessment about afterburner noise during takeoff of the F-35 fighter jets in Vermont.

Assistant Secretary of the Air Force John Henderson denied a request to reinvestigate.

That request came from retired Col. Rosanne Greco, who opposes the F-35 basing in Vermont.

The first two of 20 jets arrived last month.

Henderson says there has not been enough of a change or new information to require an update.