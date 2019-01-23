Air Guard's F-16s set to leave Vermont in April

We now know when the last of the Vermont Air Guard's F-16s will be leaving the base. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the commander of the 158th Fighter Wing Wednesday to get an update on the transition.

"1986 was when the first F-16s arrived here. So It's bittersweet," Col. David Smith said.

Smith says the F-16s 32-year history in Vermont will write its final chapter in April. That's when the last of the Guard's planes will take off for a new home at another Air Guard base.

"There's a lot of emotion," Smith said.

He says over the last 12 months, they've been slowly sending planes away. Now, they are down to fewer than half of the fighter jets they used to have.

"There's a lot of excitement for what's coming but there's a lot of emotion and nostalgia with the F-16 having flown so proudly here for over 30 years," the commander said.

Right now, they're working on a celebration to honor that legacy when the F-16s take off this spring. At the same time, they're prepping for the F-35s. Smith says the first ones are still on track to touch down in Vermont in September.

"There's a lot to do," he said. "Obviously, we won't be flying but preparing for the F-35, there's a lot to go into that."

Focusing on training airmen and on construction getting the operations building, hangar and simulators ready for its arrival. And Smith says they will be ready in September, even though construction won't be 100 percent done. He says in the meantime, other units are taking over some responsibilities.

"A unit that goes into an aircraft conversion like we are doing is common," Smith said. "So the rest of the Air Force and Air National Guard kind of picks up any commitments that we have."

A new sound map that would have shown how the F-35 fighter jets could affect people living near the Burlington airport was supposed to be coming in this winter. But WCAX News has learned it has been delayed even further. The Burlington International Airport Director of Aviation told us it's due to the government shutdown. He says it now likely won't be out until spring.