Airbnb says travel to rural states like Vt., NH increasing

Airbnb says hundreds of thousands of people are traveling to rural states like Vermont and New Hampshire, bringing in millions of dollars. And it says the numbers are rising.

Airbnb estimates about 61 percent of Vermont's population is rural and about 40 percent of New Hampshire is.

In Vermont, between January and May, it says 175,000 guests stayed in local homes with hosts earning about $25 million.

In New Hampshire, there were 256,000 guests but they brought in less money-- about $11 million.

Airbnb says last year the number of guests traveling to more rural states increased more than 60 percent from 2017.