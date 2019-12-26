Airlines search for the perfect plane seat

During the holiday rush as many as 3 million flyers a day will fill planes and cram into those seemingly snug airline seats. While the trend has been for plane seats to shrink and get closer together, it hasn't stopped airlines from spending years of work and tens of millions of dollars in trying to find the perfect seat.

Spirit, an airline known for rock bottom fares and not necessarily comfort, wanted to start with a clean slate-- a brand new empty airplane. Its future lined up neatly in rows inside its Detroit hangar, the work begins. It will take up to 10 Spirit employees more than 12 hours to get all 182 seats loaded into the plane, slotted into the right spots and locked into place.

Lania Rittenhouse spent more than a year fine-tuning the new cabin with particular emphasis on the seats. They have memory foam and a new, curved back so passengers sit farther back in the seat, opening up more usable legroom while increasing the amount of pre-recline.

The rows are still just 28 inches apart, but the airline says the curved design and moving the seatback pocket to the top freed up 2 inches of usable space and added a usable tray table.

Reporter: People are going to see this story and go, 'This is all just an excuse to shrink the space and cram more people on planes.'

Lania Rittenhouse: That is not what we're doing... The number of seats are still at 182. What we did change is the livable space in the seat.

CBS News flew with Alaska Airlines frequent flyers over California's Bay Area for a sneak peek at Alaska's new cabin, the only rows that closer together were in first class. The new seats, created by BMW's Designworks, are intended to feel a bit like a luxury car.

"The memory foam was basically to give the guest a more comfortable feeling," said Molly Evans, the creative director of Designworks.

JetBlue has spent years working on its new cabin. The leisure carrier also went with the curved seatback with memory foam and their signature in-seat TV. The distance between rows stays the same, but because the seats themselves take up less space, JetBlue can add up to 12 more seats.

"It's incredibly important that we get this right because aircraft interiors do fly for a long time. So, we put a lot of thought into designing what we believe is the perfect seat to make sure that for years to come our customers can enjoy the most living space connectivity, entertainment and general comfort when flying with us," said Elizabeth Windram, a marketing vice president at JetBlue.

United Airlines just launched a new 50-seat regional jet with what it believes will be the best-in-class interior with business, premium economy and a snack bar. Perhaps perfect for a short flight.

The truth is the perfect airline seat probably varies by airline but for Spirit, the new seats are already in one plane that's out flying customers and every new plane will have them. It will take a few years for the rest of the fleet to get these new seats but Spirit hopes it is their perfect seat.