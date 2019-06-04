Airport kiosk aims to inform about Burlington arts scene

Frequent flyers, local residents, and out of state visitors may gain a new appreciation for local arts if they visit the Burlington Airport.

A new display showcases upcoming programs and events at the Flynn Theater in downtown Burlington. It cost around $30,000 and is designed to get more visitors thinking about Vermont's art scene.

"Raising awareness and kind of building an understanding from both travelers as well as residents of Vermont is a big goal," said the Flynn's Anna Marie Gewitz.

"I think it really is another of these efforts led here at the airport to better connect the airport to the downtown and make sure that downtown Burlington gets as much vitality and benefit from having this regional economic driver here as possible," said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

While the display is a permanent addition to the airport, its information will be updated and changed as shows and events are added throughout the year.