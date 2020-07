The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino now has a reopening date set for about a month from now.

In a Facebook video Tuesday night, the general manager says they'll open their doors August 3.

We're told machines will be spaced out, facesmasks required and sanitizations will be set up throughout the floor.

The casino's new hours are from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m., leaving a few hours overnight to do some cleaning.

There will be no table games or bingo, no bus groups and no buffet.