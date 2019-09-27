Akwesasne man charged with manslaughter after deadly chase on I-87

A man from the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation is behind bars after police say he caused a fatal crash on New York's Northway Thursday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. near exit 19 in Glens Falls. State police say Skyler Crouse, 30, sped through a work zone at 90 mph. Troopers tried to stop him and a several mile chase ensued. After running over tire spikes, Crouse sped of exit 25 in Chestertown and struck another car on the off-ramp, killing the driver, Joseph Turcotte, 38, of Brant Lake.

Police say Crouse then crossed Route 8, finally coming to a stop in the northbound entrance ramp. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

Crouse has been charged with Manslaughter among other charges. He was later also charged with harassment after spitting on a photographer covering his arraignment.

