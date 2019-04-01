Albany mayor: No personal info taken in ransomware attack

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says it appears no personal information about government workers or residents was taken during a weekend ransomware attack that disabled some municipal computers.

According to the Times Union, credit monitoring will be offered to all city employees as a precaution. Residents can use credit cards to pay taxes but Sheehan says the city does not keep the numbers.

The mayor says the attack did not affect the dispatching of police and firefighters. The city clerk's office was still impacted on Monday.

Sheehan declined to say whether officials have determined how the hacking occurred. It was discovered on Saturday morning.

The hackers access computers then refuse to release control until a ransom is paid.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)