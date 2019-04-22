Albany seeks to revive general store

Residents of a small Vermont town are working to revive the community's general store years after a devastating fire.

Vermont Public Radio reports that the town of Albany hasn't had a general store since a fire in pizza oven six years ago.

A group called the Albany Community Trust is working revive the store in the town of around 950 people. Having raised nearly $400,000 in donations and grants, the trust has purchased the old store and a neighboring lot that will be used for outdoor events, parking and septic. The group needs to raise an additional $120,000.

The goal is to have all the renovation work done this construction season, including the addition of a community room, and have the new store running by the end of the year.

