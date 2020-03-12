Alburgh man arrested following high-speed chase

An Alburgh man faces multiple charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase on I-89 Wednesday night.

Police say Jesse Partlow, 35, was pulled over on I-89 South in St. Albans for an unregistered and uninspected vehicle. While speaking with officers, they say he took off, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. Police say he got off the highway, ditched his car on Messenger Street and tried to run, but police were able to grab him.

They say Partlow had two active arrest warrants for his arrest. He also now faces multiple charges including eluding police and providing false information.

