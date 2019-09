All of the public water systems in Vermont tested for PFAS contamination so far have received a clean bill of health.

Under a law passed last spring, the state is required to test 590 public drinking water supplies around the state.

The state got the results from 45 systems so far and all have levels of PFAS below state limits.

The chemicals have been used in manufacturing for decades, but in recent years have been linked to a variety of health problems.

