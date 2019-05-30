All ears in Burlington area peeled for takeoff of F-35s

The F-35 fighter jets that made an unscheduled refueling stop in Burlington Wednesday are still here, and many are awaiting their departure to see what that sounds like.

Vermonters will get a sneak peek of actually how loud it will be when the advanced fighter jets are based here, but those coming attractions didn't happen Thursday.

The four jets had an unexpected landing Wednesday morning at the Burlington International Airport after weather and refueling issues. They were coming from Hill Air Force Base in Utah and were heading overseas.

The Vermont Air National Guard is expected to get their F-35 jets this fall but the four that are currently here are not part of the 18 jets that will eventually be based here. That will start in September with two jets arriving per month until all 18 are here.