All-inclusive playground opens in Burlington

An all-inclusive playground that accommodates children with physical disabilities is officially open in Burlington.

Oakledge For All is the first of its kind in the region. On Saturday, the community gathered for its grand opening at Oakledge Park.

The project is broken up into two phases. Phase one, which was unveiled on Saturday, features several wheelchair-accessible swings.

“We have a pair of swings. One is a harness swing so someone with a wheelchair can be strapped in and someone who doesn’t have a physical impairment can use the standard belt swing,” explained Jon Adams-Kollitz of the Burlington Parks Recreation and Waterfront.

Phase two has not been built yet but organizers say they’re planning to construct an eight-foot high family slide, in-ground trampolines, and a music and sensory garden.

Julia Wayne, chairwoman of Oakledge For All, says the playground was funded by a $75,000 grant from the City of Burlington and a $30,000 Disney grant. City leaders, including Mayor Miro Weinberger, also attended the celebration. Mayor Weinberger says he is hopeful for what’s to come and he believes Oakledge For All is a step in the right direction for all of Burlington.

“Everyone benefits. I came down here with my girls just a couple of weekends ago and I don’t think I’ve ever seen my five-year-old enjoy being on a swing as much as she liked being on this universally-accessible swing,” he said. “It’s truly my hope that we’ll be able to build on this and really create a reasonably unique, beautiful, valuable, accessible playground that’s much larger in the years ahead.”

According to organizers, the group needs about $500,000 more to fund phase two, which they’re hoping to have built by 2020.

