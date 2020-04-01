All residents, staffers at Burlington care facility to be tested for coronavirus

One of three new coronavirus deaths in Vermont was a patient at Burlington Health and Rehab.

That facility in downtown Burlington is suffering horribly. Now, eight people who lived there have died from COVID-19.

Because of the extent of the outbreak there, employees and residents have been begging to get tested, even those with no symptoms.

Wednesday, the state said it is testing everyone who works at or lives in that facility.

Burlington Health and Rehab is one of eight facilities in the state with confirmed coronavirus cases.