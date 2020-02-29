Alleged drug dealers busted in Windsor

Thanks to community complaints of drug dealing in their neighborhood, two people have been arrested in the Upper Valley.

Windsor Police say they executed a search warrant at 57 Jarvis Street om Windsor early Saturday morning. 50-year-old Lisa Nugent was arrested, and charged with three counts of sale of heroin over 200 mg, four counts of possession of heroin over 200mg and three counts of trafficking fentanyl.

Police found 112 bags of what is believed to be heroin or fentanyl, $2788 in cash and a loaded .9mm handgun.

Nugent is being held on $100,000 bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

Windsor Police also arrested 31-year-old Charles Wolfenbarger at a home on Route 5. He is charged with two counts of sales of heroin consisting of 200mg or more and one count of the sale of heroin. Wolfenbarger is being held on $50,000 bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Jennifer Tenney. Police say she will face charges for two counts of conspiracy to sell heroin consisting of 200mg or more and two counts of conspiracy to traffic fentanyl.