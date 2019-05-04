Allegedly mistreated horses arrive at N.H. sanctuary

Two of the horses that were surrendered to state custody were released to a New Hampshire sanctuary Friday.

Vermont State Police are investigating possible mistreatment of the animals that were at a farm in Topsham.

Two horses are now at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue in Chichester, New Hampshire.

The animals were evaluated by a New Hampshire vet on Saturday who says the horses appeared malnourished and appear to have rain rot, a common skin infection in horses.

Experts say both horses appear to eat normally.

Officials at the sanctuary say the male, and female horses will begin individual rehab programs.

"For her, her rehabilitation, if everything goes as [we] hope and pray is six months to a year. Him, maybe three months to six months," said Teresa Paradis of Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.

Paradis says the horses will go into special feeding programs to get them up to a normal weight.

