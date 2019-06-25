Altona wildfire triggers swift response

A wildfire in Altona, New York, Sunday triggered a large response from area departments.

Courtesy: Altona Volunteer Fire Dept/Facebook

The Altona Fire Department was called out Sunday evening for a brush fire on Jerusalem Road near the logging entrance. Several other departments responded into the night to help knock down the flames.

A wildlfire in Altona year burned from June 12 to August 9 and scorched 547 acres of the Flat Rock State Forest. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says it was started by a campfire that wasn't properly extinguished. Forest rangers still do not know yet who is responsible.

There was no immediate word on what sparked Sunday's fire.