Alvarez new novel due in spring

A Vermont author who has sold millions has announced her next book that's set to be published next year.

Julia Alvarez's novel "Afterlife" will be released next April. The novel is about a professor whose grief for her late husband and encounter with an undocumented migrant raises questions about who she is and her background as an immigrant.

Alvarez, a Middlebury College alumna, is known for her best-sellers "How the García Girls Lost Their Accents" and "In the Time of the Butterflies."