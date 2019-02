Montpelier native and Olympic Gold Medalist Amanda Pelkey is starting a new summer hockey camp for girls in Stowe.

The first session for girls ages 14 to 18 is June 24 through June 28. The second session for girls ages 9 to 14 is from July 8 through July 12.

Pelkey is currently on the road with the Boston Pride of the National Women's Hockey League, but she did get a chance to do a quick video chat with Channel 3's Scott Fleishman about her latest venture.