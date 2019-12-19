Amazon rep responds to decision to ban third-party sellers to ship with FedEx

Christmas is in less than a week and now is the scramble to get those last minute gifts.

But if you're ordering from Amazon, you may have an issue.

The company is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx ground for prime shipments, which accounts for about half the stuff sold on Amazon.

They stopped using FedEx for its own deliveries in the U.S. because they feel FedEx is not performing up to its standards.

FedEx says the change will affect small businesses the most and impact prices for some shoppers because third party sellers would have to upgrade to FedEx Express.

"We're primed and ready to go to get our packages to customers. We use a wide variety of carriers and one of things we end up doing is managing our shipping cut off times to ensure that customers get their packages on time," Said Rena Lunak, a representative with Amazon.

But if you're in a rush and need to get something quickly, Amazon says you still have time.

Lunak says plenty of items are still available to scoop up last minute and get on time.

The company offers free 1-2 day shipping for it's Prime members on eligible items.

"There's still plenty of items available to make sure you have your packages by Christmas. The date to remember is Monday, December 23rd. That is when the free one day delivery will cut off and at that point you'll have everything by Christmas," said Lunak.

Amazon Prime does require a subscription.

It's $119 per year or you can pay monthly at $12.99 per month.