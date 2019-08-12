Amber Alert issued after car stolen with N.C. 1-year-old still inside

The High Point Police Department is searching for Legend Masir Goodwine.

An Amber Alert had been issued for the 1-year-old, who was reportedly last seen on South Main Street in High Point.

Police have not identified the man responsible for taking Legend.

They say a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL four-door sedan was stolen with Legend still inside the vehicle. The car was last seen traveling southbound from 1100 South Main St.

Legend is described as being approximately 2 feet tall and weighing 20 pounds.

He was last seen wearing an orange tank top, with a Ninja Turtle blanket.

The vehicle has North Carolina license tag number FES4626.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you can call the High Point Police Department immediately at (336) 883-3224.

