Amber Alert: Missing Texas baby found safe and unharmed

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 12:26 PM, Oct 03, 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - A missing Amarillo baby who was believed to be in danger has now been found.

An Amber Alert was sent out for Jamila Franklin, a 3-month-old girl, by officials in Texas. Police also are looking for Aliyah Moore, who was taking care of the child for her parents. (Source: Amarillo police)

The Amarillo Police Department said officers located 3-month-old Jamila Franklin and 24-year-old Aliyah Moore.

Police say the child is safe and unharmed.

An Amber Alert was issued for baby Jamila, who went missing early Thursday morning.

Officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a missing child.

Jamila was left in the custody of Moore around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

When the parents returned, the baby and the woman were missing.

The investigation into the child’s disappearance is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 KFDA via Gray Digital Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at newschannel10.com.

 