Ambulance rollover on Vt. interstate

Saturday afternoon witnesses say an ambulance drifted off of Interstate 89 in Hartford and rolled into the median.

Gene Leon

The Amcare Ambulance was transporting a patient to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center just after 2:30 Saturday.

Police did not say who that patient was or their condition, but they did make it to the hospital.

An EMT in the back of the ambulance suffered cuts to their head due to the crash, and the driver, Dustin Domingue, 21, of Sheldon was not injured.

Police are investigating what happened.