Amendment banning slavery moves forward in Vermont House

A step forward for a proposal in the Vermont Legislature to explicitly prohibit slavery and indentured servitude in the constitution.

The House advanced the proposal on Tuesday on a 145-0 vote.

The amendment passed the Senate in April and in May; the House held a public hearing on the proposal.

The proposed constitutional amendment now awaits consideration by the 2021-2022 Legislature.

If it passes both chambers again next biennium, the question will be on the ballot in 2022 for the approval of Vermont voters.