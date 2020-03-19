America East warns one referee tested positive for COVID19 at recent UVM game

America East issues a warning that at least one referee tested positive for coronavirus at a recent tournament game at UVM.

In a statement: The health and safety of our fans and communities is paramount. Out of an abundance of caution, we, in conjunction with the Collegiate Officiating Consortium of which we are a member, are notifying the public that we are aware of two persons on the floor during tournament games who have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of those games was at the UVM men's basketball game against Maine on Saturday, March 7th.

We reached out to the health department. Health officials say they can't discuss or confirm an individual's health situation. America East does not say when the officials were tested if they were contagious when they were at the game. The health department says if you're worried and/or showing symptoms, call your doctor.