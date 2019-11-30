American Airlines issues travel vouchers

While it doesn't sound like we're getting hit too badly in Burlington, there's still a warning from American Airlines about travel out of the airport.

American Airlines is giving out travel vouchers ahead of the storm, which is hitting just as millions of holiday travelers head home.

The airline says if you're flying tomorrow and Monday on flights to and from airports like New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Manchester, Burlington and many others on the East Coast, you can change your flights for no charge.

Check their website for how to do that and a detailed list of airports affected.