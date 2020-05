Now is the perfect time to register for the the American Cancer Society Virtual Brick Building Competition.

LEGO fans of all ages can help build a little hope for cancer patients in the first-ever Brick Masters for Cure competition.

All proceeds go directly to the American Cancer Society.

The competition begins on May 22nd.

Participants must raise or donate 100 dollars in order to compete.

There are levels from Pre-K to master builders.

Winners are chosen in June.