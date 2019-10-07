American farmers hope to create raisin renaissance

One-hundred percent of U.S. raisins are grown in the heart of central California. Steve Kister has farmed on the same land for 45 years, but times have changed.

"This year is more challenging than most, " Kister said. "We went from being maybe 40% of the world's supply to 20 to 25."

Many farmers are pulling up their vineyards and planting more profitable crops like almonds. Raisin sales shriveled over the years as parents chose different snacks for their kids.

"Sticking it out is gonna be all about change," Kister said.

It's not just farmers; packing houses are hurting, too.

"One year is really high, one year becomes really low, and it creates instability not only in the farming community, the packing community but also our customers," said Gerald Chooljian with the Del Rey Packing Co.

California is no longer the world's largest producer of raisins, that title goes to Turkey. Struggling farmers in California hope the industry can find new growth with a raisin renaissance.

Harry Overly heads Sun-Maid, which represents about 40% of the raisin industry.

"The brand has been dormant in terms of communication for quite a long time," he said.

The company recently rolled out its largest marketing campaign, selling new products like sour raisin snacks.

"The core target is about winning with today's millennial parents," Overly said. "They are the generation that is now assuming purchasing power and buying power."