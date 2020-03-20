Vermonters find themselves stuck overseas

Countries have closed their borders as the COVID-19 virus spreads. It's caused travel restrictions for airlines, postponing and canceling thousands of flights, leaving thousands of Americans abroad, and without a way home.

The WCAX newsroom has received emails and spoke with a few Vermonters that have become stuck in another country. We spoke to some that were scheduled to come home but ran out of time at the airport.

Mika Reindeau decided to take an extended trip to Ecuador to escape the cold winter months in Vermont, but she didn't know that she wouldn't be able to leave this week. When she arrived at the International airport in Guayaquil, she was met with upsetting news.

"When I arrived in Guayaquil, I was informed that there was one flight left that was leaving for Amsterdam, and all of the other flights had been canceled," Reindeau said. "I'm stuck here until we get further news because there's absolutely no land travel allowed, they've actually parked cars on the freeway to block people from traveling."

Just under 2000 miles away in Arequipa, Peru, Eben Brock is also landlocked without a way to fly home.

She was celebrating her thirtieth birthday in a country that she's wanted to visit for years, but now she can't leave. The only international airports in Peru that allows Americans to fly home are in Cusco and the capital city of Lima, but Eben isn't in either of those cities.

"My biggest concern of that route remains, that I am not in Cusco and I'm not in Lima so I don't know how I would get there," Brock said. "It's nice to know that there are precautions to do what we can to contain this virus but it's, it's still scary."

At this time both Vermonters are trying their best to remain optimistic, and they hope the U.S. Government will take action to get them home.