Americans spending more time behind the wheel

If it feels like your daily commute is taking longer these days, that's because it is. A new study finds that Americans are spending on an average 51 minutes a day behind the wheel.

Milia Cowley commutes every day in Los Angeles where it often takes a long time to go a short distance.

Milia Cowley: Eleven miles, about 11 miles.

Chris Martinez: And that takes?

Milia Cowley: Forty to 45 minutes and sometimes an hour, 50 to an hour, depending on the day.

Cowley is one of millions of people across the country facing longer drive times. New research from AAA reveals Americans are spending an extra 20 minutes driving each week compared to five years ago.

"When you add it all up across the driving public that's about 70 billion hours behind the wheel over the course of a year," said Tamra Johnson with AAA.

She says a number of factors are slowing things down on the road. The strong economy has more people buying cars and with lower gas prices they're driving more. All that leads to more congestion.

"Maybe it's even adjusting your commute time, so you are driving earlier in the morning and avoiding some of that congestion," Johnson said.

Cowley's strategy for getting to her destination -- patience and the radio. "In the morning, sports radio. At night when I come home I want to relax so I listen to a lot of music, mostly 80s," she said.

It's perhaps the only antidote to a frustrating sluggish drive.

AAA says drivers in the West spend the most time driving, at nearly an hour a day followed by drivers in the Northeast, who are on the road about 51 minutes daily.