Americans' thirst growing for craft spirits

When Allen Katz opened a craft distillery in Brooklyn seven years ago to make gin and whiskey, it was well before many Americans had an appetite for craft spirits or even knew what they were.

Reporter: Did you feel like you were taking a risk?

Allen Katz: I did but it wasn't a concern at the time. It was an exciting risk... What I've seen is an immense evolution.

It was the beginning of the renaissance for both distillers and cocktails.

For the ninth straight years, distilled spirits have seen record sales. Last year, they were up more than 5 percent, totaling more than $27 billion.

That's paved the way for a surge in craft distilleries nationwide.

The New York Distilling Company serves up drinks at a bar right next door where John O'Donnell is a regular.

"People are looking for quality, they're looking for locally made products, looking to support their neighbors," O'Donnell said.

David Ozgo from the Distilled Spirits Council says more expensive, high-end alcohol is a big driver in the booze boom.

"When you look at the millennial generation, they don't really like to buy things, they like to buy experiences. Distilled spirits are ideally suited for that kind of buying," Ozgo said.

"It's probably at its global peak for all time," Katz said.

Katz says his sales have jumped by nearly 50 percent in just the past two years, part of a thriving cocktail culture that shows no signs of slowing down.