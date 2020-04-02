Amid litigation, milestone hit in New Hampshire ER boarding crisis

A federal judge is deciding whether to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of psychiatric patients who have been involuntarily held in New Hampshire hospital emergency departments.

State law requires hearings within three days to determine whether such patients are dangerous.

The state argues the clock starts when someone is transferred to an inpatient facility.

But the American Civil Liberties Union argues that the clock starts when someone arrives at the emergency room.

A judge held a hearing on the case Thursday, a week after the number of psychiatric patients waiting in emergency rooms dropped to zero for the first time in eight years.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)