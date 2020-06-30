Amid nationwide protests, Vermont gets Black police chief

Vermont is getting what's believed to be its first Black police chief at a time of protests in Vermont and nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality.

Brian Peete is the former police chief in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He officially becomes police chief in Montpelier on Wednesday.

He was chosen before the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Montpelier City Manager William Fraser says Peete is believed to be Vermont's first Black police chief.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling called the timing “coincidental but fortuitous." He says Peete arrived when “modernizing policing and confronting racism and bias in Vermont and beyond is so crucial.”

