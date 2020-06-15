WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

Upset by “rampant” violations of New York’s pandemic-fighting restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened Sunday to pull liquor licenses of scofflaw restaurants and even reinstate closings in areas where local governments fail to enforce rules.

Manhattan and Long Island’s tony Hamptons were singled out as problem areas by Cuomo, who said the state has received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations. He said the violations endanger the state’s fragile progress in the fight against COVOD-19 as it slowly relaxes restrictions enacted in March.

New York’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations are declining and the state recorded 23 deaths Saturday, the lowest one-day coronavirus death toll since the early days of the crisis.

