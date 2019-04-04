Amphibians on the move

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials want you to be on the lookout for migrating frogs and salamanders on the road.

Amphibians migrate by the thousands each spring and it can be deadly for them. Their paths often take them across roads and highways where they are killed by cars, contributing to a decline in their populations.

Biologists say in migration hotspots like roads near ponds or wetlands, drivers should slow down or try to use an alternate route. Inattentive driving can kill thousands of animals in a single night.