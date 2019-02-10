An anniversary for "Death"

This year marks a special musical anniversary for three brothers from Detroit. Growing up surrounded by the Motown craze of the early 1970's, David, Dannis and Bobby Hackney formed the band "Death" in 1974. They recorded songs in 1976, but at the time, those songs weren't released, because David refused to change the name of the band.

Bobby and Dannis would permanently move to Vermont and form a reggae band called, "Lamsbred." Bobby Hackney says he and Dannis moved to Vermont, because the Burlington area reminded them so much of where they grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Ten years ago, a music label ended up releasing "Death's" music. That led to a New York Times article and a documentary. It's been a whirlwind ever since.

"We've traveled halfway around the world," Bobby Hackney said. "It's really just been a lot of fun. It hasn't changed too much for me and my brother Dannis, but it has changed some what."

The documentary, "A Band Called Death," was released in 2012 by filmmaker Mark Covino and received critical acclaim.

Bobby's son, Bobby Jr., formed his own band called "Rough Francis," which was David Hackney's nickname.

Bobby and Dannis Hackney, along with guitarist Bobby Duncan, are planning a world-wide "Death" anniversary tour with "Rough Francis" and the documentary. That includes a show at Burlington's Higher Ground in the Spring.

"Locally, there's a lot of people who want to see the Death band and we just want to perform for Vermont," Bobby Hackney said.

In 2016, Death was inducted into the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C..