An Orwell man led troopers on a high-speed chase on Route 7 in New Haven.

Police say 20-year-old Kenneth Marcelle was clocked going 74 mph in a 50 mph zone. Marcelle didn't stop when officers tried to pull him over. Instead, he moved into the opposite lane to try and get away.

After several miles, the pursuit came to an end when Marcelle eventually stopped. No one was injured. He faces a number of charges, including DUI and Gross Negligent Operation.