An early Juneteenth in BTV

Activists and public speakers gathered safely at Burlington City Hall this morning in honor of Juneteenth.

It's the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

The event on Church Street was meant to give speakers an opportunity to speak about racial justice in America.

Organizers say, although Juneteenth technically falls on June 19, they believe it's important to celebrate throughout the entire month.

"This is a celebration that really centers [around] the black community and justice that's been delayed," said Kesha Ram, a Racial Equity Activist. "We continue to see justice delayed and we should be acknowledging that all week, in fact all month, in fact all year."

The event was limited to 25 people to follow State health guidelines, and it was also made virtual for viewers around the state.