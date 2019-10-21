Analysis: Canadians go to the polls

Canada's general election is happening Monday and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is fighting to keep his job.

It's his first contest since facing several controversies, including pictures released of him in blackface years ago. Many expect the election to be close between Trudeau and his conservative rival Andrew Scheer. Scheer also has some political challenges. He has to convince voters to support him even though he has dual-citizenship in the U.S.

Trudeau also faces new democratic party leader Jagmeet Singh. Some voters disenchanted with Trudeau have signaled support for the progressive.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Christopher Kirkey, director of the Center for the Study of Canada at Plattsburgh State University, for some perspective on the election.

