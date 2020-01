President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate will be history in the making. It will also mean four candidates for President will not be pressing the flesh in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Senators Michael Bennett, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will be in Washington waiting to cast their ballot. What does that mean for the race?

Galen Ettlin spoke with Ted Kohn, a political science professor at Norwich University, about the impact on Campaign 2020.