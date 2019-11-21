BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) The fifth Democratic debate is in the books with ten candidates on the stage battling it out in the deep south. Political analyst Matthew Dicksion from Middlebury College gave his analysis on the debate. Watch the full interview above.
Analysis: Democrats take the stage in 5th debate
By Céline McArthur |
Posted: Thu 12:18 AM, Nov 21, 2019
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) The fifth Democratic debate is in the books with ten candidates on the stage battling it out in the deep south. Political analyst Matthew Dicksion from Middlebury College gave his analysis on the debate. Watch the full interview above.