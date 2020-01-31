Analysis: Howard Dean on Iowa caucuses

The Iowa caucuses are on Monday and Howard Dean is speaking out about final strategies of Democratic candidates as they jockey for support.

The former Vermont governor knows a thing or two about caucuses in the Hawkeye State after his bid for president in 2004. Dean became the chair of the Democratic National Committee in 2005, helping to coordinate support and strategy for the party until 2009.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Dean about how the Democratic field of candidates is shaping up and what to look for in the coming days.

